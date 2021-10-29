Here's a look at the volleyball playoff schedule for Golden Circle teams in bi-district games next week.
Bi-District Volleyball Games
Class 1A
Hubbard won the district title and has a first-round bye
Class 2A
Monday
Frost vs. Mart at Dawson, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Kerens vs. Leon at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Dawson vs. Axtell at Hillsboro, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday
Mildred vs. Troy at Waco Midway, 6 p.m.
Rice vs. Lorena at Hillsboro, 8 p.m.
Dawson vs. Axtell at Hillsboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.