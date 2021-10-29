Volleyball stock

Here's a look at the volleyball playoff schedule for Golden Circle teams in bi-district games next week.

Bi-District Volleyball Games

Class 1A

Hubbard won the district title and has a first-round bye

Class 2A

Monday

Frost vs. Mart at Dawson, 6 p.m. 

Tuesday

Kerens vs. Leon at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Dawson vs. Axtell at Hillsboro, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday

Mildred vs. Troy at Waco Midway, 6 p.m.

Rice vs. Lorena at Hillsboro, 8 p.m. 

