Dawson's Lady Bulldogs saw their season end in Hillsboro in a close four-set loss to Axtell in the 2A Bi-district round Tuesday.
Dawson was short two players because of injury/illness issues but battled Axtell (24-26, 13-25, 25-6, 24-26) throughout the match.
Brooke Martinez has 12 kills, 19 serves and 17 digs and Riley Dickson and Casey Springer had eight kills each.
Callie Marberry, who had to set all over the court, handed out 36 assists and nailed 18 serves, and Maggie Crawford had 12 digs to lead the defense, and. Ashlyn Matthews had 10 digs.
