FORNEY – In a heartbreaker, advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals fell just off the fingertips of the Frost Lady Polar Bears as they fell to the Collinsville Lady Pirates 3-2.
Meeting in an Area playoff round at Forney High School’s Jackrabbit Gym, District 16-2A Runner-Up Collinsville (21-17-1) came from behind to beat the District 13-2A Champion Lady Polar Bears 25-13, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15.
“By the fifth set, it became a battle of middle hitters … Unfortunately, tonight didn’t end in our favor,” noted Frost coach Elaine Woods after the match.
The Lady Polar Bears came out strong in the fifth and final set by opening a 7-2 lead after Bailee Fuller set Lexi Banks for a kill shot near the back line.
Yet the Lady Pirates regrouped during a timeout. They battled back to tie the set 14-14 after a Frost kill attempt careened off the top of the net to the floor. Haidyn Bryson’s short and sharp serve had several Lady Bears stretching and diving, but the return glanced into the net giving Collinsville the set 17-15 and match 3-2.
Frost, as they have played in some matches, fell behind Collinsville before finding their groove. Woods said, “Our confidence grew in the second set. We scored the first point and never lost the lead.”
The key to Frost victories in the second and third sets were was the front row hitters -- Banks, Kyra Cerda, Payton Hollingsworth, and Madi Putnam.
Coach Woods explained, “My girls knew Collinsville would use their middles as much as possible. All season we have used all our front row hitters, and my setters knew they could set any of them with a good quality hit.”
Frost pushed their second set lead to 21-14 when Karlee Anderson dug an Abby Martin serve that allowed Madeline Lee to set. It was a quality set that allowed Banks, playing front center, to smash a kill into the Lady Pirates front center zone to a thunderous applause by Frost fans.
Before the end of the set, Banks smashed another blazing kill into the Lady Pirates front right zone. Emily De La Hoya served an ace for the set win.
In high spirits Frost fans, wearing blue and white and waving rally towels, cheered “Let's go Lady Bears!” while drowning out the sound of the Collinsville band.
Fuller opened the third set with five serving points. Frost continued building their lead to 12-4 with Cerda serves being shanked out of bounds and Banks nailing two more kills.
Collinsville battled back with their middles leading the way – primarily Addisyn McDonnell and Rosalynde Cordero. McDonnell sizzled a kill spike in the middle of the Lady Bears defense to cut the Frost lead to 16-14. After out of bounds and net returns on McDonnell’s next two serves, the set was tied 16-16.
The Lady Pirates built a 22-17 lead before Frost tied it again on a Lee set and Banks kill near the Collinsville backline. Frost took the set 25-23 as a Banks return into the Collinsville front right zone was hit into the net and out of bounds by a Lady Pirate tripping over a teammate.
Frost built an early lead in the fourth set, but McDonnell’s soft touch put back caught the Lady Bears expecting a line drive return and tied the set at 8-8. Collinsville went ahead by three, but Frost battled back. The teams would tie three more times. McDonnell’s kill shot along the left sideline gave Collinsville a lead, 21-19, they would not relinquish.
After taking the fifth set, Collinsville advances to play either Wolfe City or Bremond. Frost finishes the season with a 26-8 record.
Coach Woods reflected back on the season after the match, “The girls have practiced and played with every ounce of their being this season. They wanted tougher practices. They always wanted more touches. I have been blessed to be able to coach this group. Their bond is one that a coach dreams about. This community recognized that early on, and the girl’s energy and love of the game spread to all of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.