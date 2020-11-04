NEVADA – The Frost Lady Bears fell in their 2A Area round playoff match to the Collinsville Lady Pirates 3-1 (26-24, 13-25, 23-25, 16-25) Tuesday night.
“I am proud of these girls," said Frost coach Priscilla Solis after the match. "These Lady Bears played scrappy tonight. It seemed almost every point on each side was contested.”
Through the evening both teams kept volleys alive with tenacious defense with digs, dives, blocks, and spikes.
In the first set, Frost fell behind 8-4, but chipped away at the Collinsville lead while building confidence. Lexi Banks blocked a Collinsville return, Jaden Jenkins served an ace, and then Madeline Lee hit a return that Lady Pirate Madison Ashton fisted out of bounds to tie the score at 9-9. Before the end of the set, there would be six more ties and seven more lead changes.
Frost’s Kyra Cerda blocked a Katie Johnson spike attempt along the net to take a 25-24 lead. For the set, Banks tipped the ball into a soft spot along the front left court in the Collinsville defense.
Jessica Adams served an ace to open the second set, and Collinsville (15-11), the District 16-2A runner-Up, never relinquished the lead. Lady Pirate middle hitter Taylor Sheppard and right-side hitter Addisyn McDonnell dominated the net. Sheppard accumulated 15 kills by the end of the second set.
Frost fought back in the third set. After breaking a 2-2 tie, Collinsville maintained the lead until Bree Dyer dug a return, Lee set, and Banks nailed a kill to tie it again 15-15. After three ties and three lead changes, Collinsville held on 25-23 to take the set and a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Bears fell behind 7-1 in the fourth set before clawing their way back into the contest. They closed the gap to 12-9 after Dyer nailed a right-handed smash from her right-side hitter position diagonally into the Collinsville front court. However, Collinsville’s McDonnel then nailed a kill to rally her teammates to eventually take the set 25-16.
For the evening, Cerda led the Lady Bears with 14 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Banks nailed 11 kills, had 4 digs, and 3 aces. Peyton Hollingworth returned 5 kills and served 3 aces. Dyer had 2 kills and 2 digs. Jenkins served an ace. Maddy Whitley smashed 3 kills and retrieved 9 digs, and Lee had 3 kills, 5 digs, and 34 assists.
Collinsville, ranked No. 9 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, will play the winner of Bremond and Tioga in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Though the Lady Bears will lose Jenkins and Whitley to graduation, they will return juniors Cerda, Madi Putman, and Emily De La Joya, plus a den of seasoned sophomores and freshmen to dig, set, and spike next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.