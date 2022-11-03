MART – The Frost Lady Polar Bears fell to the Moody Lady Bearcats 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-23) in a 2A Area Round playoff game Thursday at Mart High School.
Through the match, both teams played evenly without a long service run by any player. Both teams seemed to shake off adversity or celebrate with glee point by point.
Each team’s confidence reflected their road to this playoff game. Both Frost (28-16) and Moody (24-10) peppered their non-district schedules with some tough opponents to prepare themselves for district and a post-season playoff run. Frost played 23 different schools in non-district that made the playoffs ranging from 1A Abbott to 4A Caldwell including six that won their district title. Meanwhile, Moody played 11 different non-district playoff bound teams.
Frost coach Elaine Woods explained how the Lady Bears schedule benefitted them, “The girls responded to our tough non-district schedule by trusting each other to overcome adversity in a set.”
Frost won the District 13-2A title while Moody finished third behind Crawford and Valley Mills in District 15-2A.
In Set 1, the teams tied each other five times and changed the lead five times.
Frost took a 5-4 lead when Brenna Banks nailed a fiery spike in Moody’s back-middle zone, but Moody would soon retake the lead.
Madeline Lee crouched for a dig, Bailee Fuller set, and Lexi Banks nailed a kill in the Lady Bears Cats front-center to tie again at 10-10. Frost took the lead, gaining the next point. Lee dug, Fuller set, and Payton Hollingsworth swatted a kill into the Moody frontline.
Moody fought back and regained the lead momentarily. Frost’s Mackenzie Lee used a soft return along the net to tie again 13-13.
Lady Bearcat Tara Pruett nailed a kill to Frost’s back zone for a 14-13 lead – a lead Moody would maintain to take the set 25-18.
After Frost took the first point in Set 2 on a Lexi Banks smash return, Moody regained the lead and pushed their lead to five. The Lady Bears fought back. They closed the Lady Bearcats lead to 11-10 when Fuller dug, Madeline Lee set, and Brynna Banks nailed a spike off a Lady Bearcat’s shin into the Moody bench.
From there Moody pushed the lead and took the set on an ace by Katelynn Hale, 25-20.
“I’m proud of the way we hustled, encouraged each other, and never quit,” noted Coach Elaine Woods. The Lady Bears refused to quit or even look dejected facing a 2-0 deficit. Breaking from their huddle, they appeared poised and confident to take the next set.
Bailee Fuller served an ace to start Set 3, and the Lady Bears took the lead. The Frost student section rallied cheers. As the set played, Frost momentum engulfed the gym with digs by Karlee Anderson, Ella Roughton, and Marissa Martinez turning into kills by Fuller, Mackenzie Lee, Taylor Souder, and Lexi Banks. Fuller nailed a kill off Addisyn Hale playing back-center to push the Lady Bears lead to 20-15.
On the next play, Brenna Banks blocked a Moody return and then fisted the ball over the net. The referee in the judge’s stand called a double hit, but Frost protested. After a referee conference, a replay was ruled. Then Moody gained the next points and chipped away at the Lady Bears lead.
Moody’s Tara Pruett tied the set at 22-22 on a block. She gave the Bearcats the lead with a kill from front-center to the Frost backline. Three plays later, she nailed another kill near the Lady Bears backline for the set, 25-23, and match.
“Our seniors did a great job of leading our program. They set the tone of hustle and playing as a team with sportsmanship,” coach Woods noted, reflecting back on the season.
She also noted, “Our fans – especially the student section filled with several football players – have been great with their cheering and support throughout the season.”
