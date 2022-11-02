CORSICANA – The Frost Lady Polar Bears swept the Axtell Lady Longhorns 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) in a 2A Bi-District playoff at Navarro College’s K. and Ida Wolens Special Events Center in front of a large and loud crowd Tuesday.
The Lady Bears (27-15) came into the match winning eight of nine their last matches, including the District 13-2A title with tie-breaker match win against Rio Vista last Saturday.
As the teams took the Lewis Orr Court, a large and loud crowd created a din of cheers for their teams. Axtell drove two buses full of students who sat in a section behind the Frost bench. Frost students, led by their cheerleaders, gathered on the opposite side of the court. Chants, cheers, and counter-cheers ensued. Most seats were full as other fans watched from the balcony overlooking the court near the concession stand.
In the opening set, Lady Bears fans were first to get super-excited about a play. Lexi Banks started the game with a thunderous kill to Axtell’s front-center zone.
Axtell chipped away as their student section roared when Savannah Porter nailed a kill tying the score 6-6. The Lady Longhorns then proceeded to build their lead to 15-8.
After a Frost return swerved sideways into the bench, Coach Elaine Woods called a timeout. She explained, “We started off strong. We got up a few points, but I burned a timeout. The girls came to the huddle and just looked at me. They have been in sets down by five or six points before, so we knew we could come back. The girls never seemed rattled and kept their cool.”
The Lady Bears seemed to regain the set’s momentum after the minute break. Axtell lost the next point during a volley as Mackenzie Covey’s soft return from front-middle swished the net and fell to the floor. From there the Lady Bears started plugging away.
Brynna Banks served 12 points in row including two aces. Meanwhile, the Lady Bears hustled, keeping volleys alive. An example is gaining the tie at 15-15. As Frost was down to their third hit to get the ball over the net, Peyton Hollingsworth from front-middle pivoted to her left and dove parallel to the net. With an outreached fist, she hit a corkscrew-flying ball headed for the floor back behind her right shoulder and over the net. It saved the volley. Later Bailee Fuller slammed a kill.
The rally became a Frost lead the Lady Bears would not relinquish. Madeline Lee from front-left nailed a kill for the victory, 25-20.
Set 2 was evenly played until Frost broke a 9-9 tie. Axtell was called for a lift trying to return a Mackenzie Lee kill. Then Mackenzie’s sister, Madeline, served an ace to extend the lead. The Lady Bears finished off the set when Fuller nailed a spike for a kill and the win 25-18.
“Everyone had a green light to hit. My setters know which hitter is on,” noted Coach Woods. Madeline Lee and Bailee Fuller often took the digs from the backline personnel like Ella Roughton (10 digs) or Karlee Anderson (10 digs) and set the smashers on the front line.
Brynna Banks, Mackenzie Lee, and Payton Hollingsworth were on. Banks had seven digs, a block and four kills. Lee had a dig, a block, and three kills. Hollingsworth had eight digs and nailed five kills.
Even when Madeline Lee and Fuller received a set for a kill, they were on. Lee had 21 digs, 11 assists, five kills, and an ace. Fuller had 14 digs, 21 assists, and four kills.
And Lexi Banks was on. She had eight kills in the second set. She nailed nine kills in the third set. For the match, she had 10 digs, three blocks, and 14 kills.
With the Frost crowd standing and extending their right index finger notifying one more point needed, Fuller used an overhand technique to pass across the court, setting up Lexi Banks. Banks seized the opportunity nailing a spike into Axtell’s open front-left for the kill, set (25-20), and match.
