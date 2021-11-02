DAWSON – The District 13-2A Champion Frost Lady Polar Bears swept the Mart Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-14) in a Class 2A Bi-District playoff in Dawson.
In the first set Mart and Frost (26-7) played evenly until Frost's Lexi Banks nailed a kill to the Lady Panther’s back right zone for a 6-5 lead. Frost would never tail again – in the set or in the match.
While Mart continued to make competitive volleys featuring blazing returns by Kaydence Green, the Lady Polar Bears answered and kept pushing ahead.
Madi Putnam, playing left front or opposite hitter, stretched along the net to keep a volley alive with a fist-pop return. The Lady Polar Bears seemed to be scrambling to keep up with Mart returns. Later in the volley, after the Lady Polar Bears regrouped their positions and posture, Mart's Savanna Drake smacked a return into the net for a Frost 12-7 lead.
During the set, Frost front zone players patrolling the net including Putman, Banks, Payton Hollingsworth, and Kyra Cerda nailed kills. Coach Elaine Woods noted, “I feel our front row did a great job tonight.”
Lexi Banks dug the opening serve, Bailee Fuller set, and Cerda used a soft return to catch Mart off guard to take the second set’s opening point. With Madeline Lee serving aces and more kills from the Frost front line, the Lady Bears cruised to the second set victory.
With rally towels waving, fans chanted “Let’s go Polar Bears!” between the second and third sets. Fuller served to an early 5-1 lead, including an ace. Frost built a 15-3 lead, and the Lady Polar Bears seemed to be in cruise control.
The third set then became more intense when Mart’s Nakia Vincent served six points to close the lead to 15-9. Without calling a timeout, the Lady Polar Bears doubled down.
“I knew the girls didn’t need a timeout. They knew what to do and how to fix it”, coach Woods explained with confidence.
They fixed the situation with kill shots and returns that caused Mart shanks – often out of bounds. Cerda nailed a kill in front center at the net for the final touch of the set, 25-14, and the match.
Cerda and Banks led the way at the net as Cerda nailed 10 kills and Banks slammed home eight. Cerda also had six digs and two aces and Banks came through with five digs and an ace.
Bailee Fuller handed out 11 assists to go along with four digs, two aces and a kill, and Madeline Lee delivered eight assists, six digs, an ace and a kill. Putman had five kills, three aces and a block, and Hollingsworth had four aces, two digs, a kill and an ace. Karlee Anderson was a key on defense and finished with five digs.
The Lady Polar Bears Bears move on and will play Collinsville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Forney High School in the Area Round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.