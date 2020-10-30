FROST -- The Frost Lady Bears excited their fans with a 2A Bi-District win in a match against the Mart Lady Panthers, sweeping Mart 25-6, 25-17, 26-24.
While originally scheduled to be played at Hubbard, due to COVID-19 concerns Frost won a coin toss to host the match in “The Tundra”. Frost (16-6) is District 14-2A’s top 2A team.
The Lady Bears went 12-2 in district play with their only losses to Abbott. Splitting district teams by classification for postseason play, Abbott is District 13-1A’s top seed.
Frost rolled smoothly in the first set. Payton Hollingworth served 7 straight points as the Lady Bears built a 10-3 lead. Later Kyra Cerda served 12 straight points. On the night, Cerda had 6 aces and 4 kills. Mart’s Collisia Bledsoe had trouble from the front left court with Frost’s Bree Dyer’s smash and returned it into the net. The point gave Frost the set, 25-6.
Play tightened in Set 2. Both teams played evenly. With Mart up 5-4, Frost’s Lexi Banks nailed a spike from front left court across the net to an opening along Mart’s front left near the net. That point tied the score and awoke the Lady Bear fans.
Frost gained momentum. Later for a 10-7 lead, Banks nailed a sizzling return that bounced off Mart’s Savanna Drake up into the stands among Panthers fans. Frost built their lead to 8 points and cruised to take the set 25-17.
Up 2-0, the Lady Bears huddle around their coach, Pricilla Solis. Solis, also Frost’s softball coach, is in her first year at helm of the volleyball program. The Lady Bears seemed loose with many players smiling. The crowd cheered. Over on the Mart end of the gym, Andrea Bredemeyer, who stands around 6-6, tried to pump her fellow Lady Panthers up by doing cheers.
Bredemeyer’s efforts worked. The third set became hotly contested. In the set, there were seven ties and three lead changes. Mart jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Bredemeyer gained four of those points working the net.
Coach Solis called time out. After the game she said, “We had to re-focus, and we came out of that timeout re-focused.” The Lady Bears played their way back into the game. Banks from the middle front court returned a volley that Bredemeyer couldn’t reach. Then Cerda served an ace. The Lady Bears would eventually tie it at 10-10.
Frost tied it again 16-16, after Banks bumped the Mart serve to Madeline Lee who set for a Maddy Whitley kill. Then Bree Dyer swerved left from front left court to save a ball darting down the line, Lee set, and Dyer came back to hit the ball along net. Three Panthers fumbled over themselves in pursuit to no avail. Up 17-16, the Lady Bears would overcome three more ties, but not relinquish the lead.
On the final point of the set and match, 26-24, Mart and Frost volleyed intensely back and forth before the Lady Panthers errored with an out-of-bounds return.
Frost coach Priscilla Solis noted after the game and prior to a team meal of Cotton Patch take-out, “We played really well. Our serves were great – especially spot serving. Our sophomores and freshmen, like Bree Dyer, really stepped up tonight.” On the night, Banks, a sophomore, had 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, and a dig. Dyer had 7 kills and 2 digs. Sophomore Madeline Lee made 22 assists and sophomore Peyton Hollingsworth served four aces.
Senior leaders Jaden Jenkins, with four aces and had 4 digs, and Maddy Whitley, with 2 kills and an ace, will help guide the Lady Bears against the winner of Itsaca and Collinsville in an upcoming Area round contest.
