Courtesy photo

The Hubbard Lady Jags celebrate after defeating Avalon Monday night to win the Class 1A Area Round title. They will play Dodd City in the Regional Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wills Point High School.

From left are Ellie Laseter, Leah Serna, Tabby Tabors, Gabby Serna, Georgia Cummings, Naomi McKinney, Carley Macleod, Jenna Lee Morris, Grace Cummings, Skylar Cummings, Gabriele Garrett and coach Ariel Bragg.