The Hubbard Lady Jags just keep on rolling and won their biggest match in years Monday night when they defeated Avalon in the Class 1A Area round playoffs.
Hubbard emerged in a tense and exciting five-set match that came down to the final points in a 15-10 win in the fifth set. The Lady Jags came back from a first set 18-25 setback and blasted Avalon 25-10 in the second set to even the match and grab a ton of momentum.
Avalon bounced back and took a 2-1 lead with a 25-15 win in the third set, which meant the Hubbard girls had to win the final two sets to stay alive in the playoffs.
That's exactly what they did, winning the fourth set with a big run to knot the match at 2-2 with a 25-20 victory, and then claimed the Area round title by winning the fifth set 15-10, putting Avalon away with a brilliant defensive effort by holding Avalont to just 30 points over the final two crucial sets.
Hubbard advances to the 1A Region II Quarterfinals against the winner of the Dodd City-Aquillia match at a time and site to be determined.
The Hubbard girls had an amazing night at the service line, where they drilled home 18 aces, and seemed to have an ace in the hole every time they needed one.
There were stars emerging all over the court for the Lady Jags, who were once again led at the net by Jenna Lee Morris, who just kept coming at Avalon all night.
Morris had 29 attacks, slamming home 15 kills to go along with five blocks, three digs and an ace from the service line. But Morris was not alone as players stepped up all night.
Gabby Serna had 11 attacks, eight kills and three blocks at the net while scrambling for 17 digs and torching Avalon from the service line, where she nailed a whopping seven aces.
Grace Cummings had a huge night, scoring on 11 kills, five blocks and four aces and driving Avalon crazy all night.
Georgia Cummings had 16 attacks, ripping three kills and scoring on four blocks and three aces.
Gabriella Garrett led the defense, flying all over the court to save 33 digs and was a factor at the net as well with three attacks and a kill.
Ellie Laseter had two attacks and both resulted in kills and she also came through with an ace. Carley Macleod had six attacks, a kill, a block, a dig and two aces, and Tabby Tabors had four attacks, four blocks and eight digs.
