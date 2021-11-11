Hubbard stays hot and is the only team in the Golden Circle still playing in the state volleyball playoffs, driving its way to the Class A Region Semifinals with a hard-fought, five-set comeback victory over Bynum in the Region Quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Lady Jags won to move on, storming back to win the final three sets, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-8, and face the Graford Lady Rabbits at 1 p.m. on Friday at Midlothian High School in the Regional Semifinal round.
Jenna Lee Morris led the way with 15 kills, seven blocks, 22 digs, three aces and an assist. Grace Cummings had a big match with 25 digs, 14 assists, three kills, three blocks and two aces, and Kailyn Bragg had a double-double with 19 assists and a dozen digs to go along three kills and two aces.
Tabby Tabors led the defense with 21 digs, Olivia Lane came through with 14 kills, eight blocks and a dig, and Carley MacLeod had four kills, two aces, 2 aces, a digs and an assist. Naomi McKinney had two digs, Georgia Cummings had digs and a kill, and Krystina Fowler had two digs.
