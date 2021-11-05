For the second year in a row the Hubbard Lady Jags advance to the Class A Volleyball Region Quarterfinals and are once again the last team standing from the Golden Circle in the volleyball playoffs.
Hubbard is now 19-8 for the season after sweeping Avalon -- 2523, 25-16, 25-14 -- Thursday night in the Class A Area Round.
The Lady Jags will play the winner of the Dodd City-Bynum Area Round at a time and site to be determined.
