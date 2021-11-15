MIDLOTHIAN -- Hubbard's history-making Lady Jags volleyball team's amazing run ended Saturday in the Class 1A Region final the in Midlothian, where they fell one victory short of reaching the state tournament's semifinals.
The Hubbard girls won the district title and then drove through the playoffs and coach Ariel Bragg and the Lady Jags took on the Graford Lady Rabbits on Friday in Midlothian in the Regional Semifinal round of Texas 1A volleyball with a huge crowd of students and fans cheering them on.
They won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-18 and then dropped the next two 17-25 and 24-26. They came out strong for the last set and won 15-10.
Sophomore Jeana Green (7 digs, 3 kills, freshman Kailyn Bragg (19 digs, 10 assists) junior Jenna Lee Morris (4 aces, 15 digs, 3 assists, 18 kills, 3 blocks), junior Grace Cummings (1 ace, 14 digs, 12 assists, 5 kills, 1 block), senior Krystina Fowler (1 dig), sophomore Olivia Lane (2 digs, 1 assist, 6 kills, 3 blocks(Carley MacLeod ( 1 ace, 7 digs, 3 kills), junior Georgia Cummings (2 aces, 3 digs), and junior Tabby Tabors (13 digs) came together to earn the victory that sent the Lady Jags to the Regional title match.
The regional final match was a "Hill County Showdown" between Blum and Hubbard on Saturday. Blum is a very solid and classy team and beat Hubbard in three sets. 12-25, 13-25 and 13-25. The Lady Jags never gave up and fought hard until the end.
The Lady Jags lose seniors Carley MacLeod and Krystina Fowler but bring back everyone else.
Coach Bragg and her team made school history last year and took the Lady Jags to the Regional Quarterfinal round in 2020 and this year they ended up a Regional Finalist and one of the top eight 1A teams in the state.
