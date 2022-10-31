Mildred vs. West in 3A Bi-district Volleyball Playoff
6:30 pm Tuesday,
At Ennis High School Gym
2022 Records Class 3A Mildred 16-18, 8-7 in District 18-3A, Class 3A West 28-11, 11-2 in District 17-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: LIB Arianna Neason, MH Amy Adamson, OH Kasey Bonner, S Kyna Lindsey; West: LIB Marley Gerik, MH Keegan Mayhue, OH Taiylor Immick, OH Riley Kaluza
Coach Kate Morgan and the Lady Mildred Eagle Volleyball team come into the playoffs a gritty, hungry team looking to make waves. The Lady Eagles are a smaller team, but tough, disciplined, aggressive competitors.
The Lady Eagles started slowly in district play, losing their first two contests before going on a run winning eight of ten matches sweeping Rice, Blooming Grove, and Kemp earning third place in the district.
The Eagles are led by Arianna Neason at Libero, Amy Adamson, Kami Owens, Kacey Bonner, and Madi Lee are all solid players and contribute. Adamson and Lee are the top hitters for Mildred with both players averaging about eight kills per game.
The Trojans come into the matchup as the runner-up in District 17 but were outstanding all season. The Trojans ended up splitting with Grandview after running roughshod through the district and had to play a run-off game against Grandview to determine the district champion.
The Lady Trojans are led by Maddie Honea, Riley Kaluza, Keera Kaluza, and Keegan Mayhue. They have solid hitters, but no real dominant players. They are disciplined, keep things off the floor and wait for you to make mistakes.
Speaking with Coach Kate Morgan about the matchup, she said, "We have been telling the girls we need to focus on what we do. If we go in with a good attitude, communicate, keep things off the floor, and limit mistakes, they can't hurt us and we have a chance. West feeds into you making mistakes, if we can keep from that, we can compete with them."
When asked about the Lady Eagles, coach Morgan said, "We have a senior-heavy team with seven seniors. For them to have stuck together and be playing together after all these years, is pretty special and I am glad to be a part of it."
