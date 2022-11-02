ENNIS -- The Mildred Lady Eagle volleyball team fell in three games to the West Lady Trojans Tuesday night in the Class 3A bi-district round of the playoffs, 23-25, 14-25, and 17-25 at the Ennis Gym.
The first game of the match saw the Eagles jump out to a 9-5 lead before West went on a run-scoring ten points in a row with Marley Gerik serving, jumping out to a 16-9 lead. Kasey Bonner was able to get a big block to end the Trojan run giving control back to the Eagles. West would end up pushing their lead to 21-15.
The Eagles would fight back closing the lead to 23-22 behind some timely blocks by Bonner and an Ace by Neason. The teams would trade points to bring the lead to 24-23 before West ultimately scored the game-winner.
The second game was more of a back-and-forth affair with neither team able to make large runs. The Eagles struggled on offense however with West being able to score two or three points before Mildred took the ball back, but often the Eagles were unable to get more than a point or two before giving the ball right back. The Trojans kept chipping away to earn the victory in the second game 25-14.
The third game was similar to the second game in that neither team was able to go on large runs. The Eagles played better keeping the game close. The Trojans went on a bit of a run behind Adley Sykora serving to increase the lead from 11-10 to 16-10 before the Eagles were able to kill the run. The Eagles fought back closing the lead to 16-14. West would push the lead to 21-15 on a small run. The Eagles would pick up a couple of points before West went on another 3-0 run to end the game.
Overall, the Eagles played well and had some great plays including some big kills by Madi Lee and Amy Adamson and some momentum-shifting blocks by Adamson and Bonner, but could not put runs together to put away the Trojans.
Speaking with Mildred coach Kate Morgan after the game she said, “West had a great night tonight. They have some really smart hitters who hit it where we weren’t. They were able to tip it and see where we weren’t. They played really well tonight.
"I’m proud of our girls. We came back and we fought. We just came up short tonight.”
The loss ends the season for the Eagles who finished in third place in district. West finished in second place in their district and moves on to face Fairfield in the Area round of the playoffs.
