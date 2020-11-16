It came out of nowhere, like a bolt of lightning. And suddenly Corsicana's Lady Tigers, who thought their season was over, were jolted into the playoffs.
The Lady Tigers had one volleyball match to go in the District 14-5A race, where they were in fifth place, just short of the playoffs, when they got the phone call that second-place Red Oak had to forfeit its remaining matches because of COVID-19 issues.
Just like that, the Lady Tigers were in -- in the playoffs as the fourth-place team in the district.
"It's exciting," said Corsicana coach Mashequa Gentry, whose girls play Highland Park Thursday in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs. "It was a surprise turn of events. You go from getting ready to play your last match of the season, then you're in the playoffs!"
It's 2020 and just about anything can happen in the world of high school sports where rules and schedules change from day to day.
Appropriately, Gentry told her players on a Zoom call.
"They were speechless,: Gentry said. "You should have seen their faces! They were shocked and excited and overcome with emotions."
The next step was almost as difficult as making the playoffs. They had to find a time and place to play Highland Park.
"We called all over the metroplex," Gentry said. "It was almost impossible to find a place (a neutral site). It was a mixture of things between COVID and basketball season already starting. It was hard to find a gym."
The bi-district match will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage. Gentry also scheduled a warmup match at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Molina in the Tiger Gym.
The Lady Tigers will be underdogs against Highland Park, a top-seed after winning the District 13-5A title.
The Lady Tigers have improved dramatically this year and seniors Gabby James, who leads the team in kills, and Lara Bwicheilug, a four-year starter who leads the team in assists, have had strong seasons as well as junior Madison DePugh, who was a force at the net, and Iriadna Sifuentes, who led the Lady Tigers on defense.
Brinly Burke, Blair Dunn, Bailey Dobbs, Kaylee Tidwell, Elaine Meyers and Kaylee Esa all had big moments on the court as the team grew all season.
Whatever happens this week, the trip to the playoffs is a big step for a program that has had a ton of success in recent years and has risen as a volleyball power.
"We're going out there and compete," Gentry said. "It will give our girls experience, and getting that extra experience in the playoffs make everyone hungry going into next year."
