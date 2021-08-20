Rice's volleyball team picked up its third victory of the young season Tuesday night by sweeping Trinidad 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18.
Saniya Burks and Kelley Montgomery led the way for the Lady Bulldogs.
Burks had five kills, two blocks, eight tips and an ace, and Montgomery had six kills, two blocks, four tips and an ace. Aaliyah Nezar also had a strong match and finished with one kill, one tip and four strong serves.
Blooming Grove loses to rival Frost
Blooming Grove's young Lady Lions volleyball team battled a talented Frost team all night in a five set match that the Lady Polar Bears won 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 25-20 and 15-8.
Blooming Grove was led by Audrey Grant, who had 12 kills and Mackenzie Black and Mason Williams, who each had 19 digs.
