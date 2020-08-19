Rice's volleyball team has come out strong this season and was unstoppable Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs swept Trinidad, 25-17, 25-10 and 25-15.
Freshman Saniya Burks led the way at the net, slamming home six kills and scoring on six blocks and Kelly Montgomery came through with nine kills. Genesis Mendez had a big night and led Rice from the service line, where she nailed 19 serves.
Rice is much improved this season all over the court. That has been evident in the early games and in the Lady Bulldogs' first victory of the season on Tuesday.
"I am so proud of the girls and all the hard work they are putting in this season," said Rice coach Leeza Robinson, who is excited about the big steps her kids are taking. "This is my second year at Rice and I'm really looking forward with another season with a very special group of girls.
"We are picking up right where we left off last year and I'm excited to see where we end up."
