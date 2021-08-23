Rice's volleyball team went 3-1 over the weekend in the Dawson Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs, who have a new coach in Kylie Fowler, went unbeaten Friday, defeating Hubbard, Italy and Waco Parker Christian to move on to Saturday's tournament play, where they finish in the top four in the tournament.
Saniya Burks Burks and Kelley Montgomery led Rice in kills in the tournament, and Abigail Cura led the team at the service line, where she had a streak of eight service points in a row on Saturday.
