Rice's Lady Bulldogs continue to impress on and off the court as Leeza Robinson's girls came through with a big victory over Frost Friday night.
Rice won a tough match in four sets, coming back after dropping the first set 8-25. But the Rice kids, who are playing with more and more confidence every match regrouped after the first set loss and won two nail-biting sets 25-23 and 29-27 then put the match away with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
Kelly Montgomery had 21 serves, including five aces and also scored on five blocks, and Aaliyah Nezar had 17 serves with two aces for Rice.
Saniya Burks had four blocks and two digs and Jonisa Espinosa had five blocks as Rice had a solid performance at the net.
Lexi Davis and Genesis Mendez led the defense with five digs each and Hannah Harwell had four digs.
Lexi Banks had 12 kills and eight digs and Kyra Cerda had 12 kills and five digs for Frost, and Bailee Fuller had a monster game, handing out 44 assists while diving for eight digs and slamming home three kills.
Madeline Lee had 38 assists, two kills and three digs and Emily De La Hoya had seven digs and two kills.
