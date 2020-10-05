The Rice Lady Bulldogs have been on a rollercoaster this season, and soared back up with a four-set win over Kemp in a district match on Friday.
"I am so proud of the girls," said Rice coach Leeza Robinson, who has lifted the program this season. "We have overcome a lot of adversity the last few weeks. It i, three blocks nice to watch them fight and win."
Rice had big nights from girls all over the court in the victory.
Saniya Burks, a freshman, had 15 kills, three blocks, four tips and three digs to lead the way, and Genesis Mendez did a little of everything and finished with five kills, four tips, three digs, and also nailed 15 serves, including an ace.
Hannah Harwell dished out 15 assists and saved three digs, and nailed 15 serves, including and ace. Lexi Davis had 12 serves and an ace to go along with five digs, and Jonisa Espinosa had four kills and a block, and scored on two tips. She also saved two digs. Aailiya Nezar had two tips and four digs, and Jocelyn Roldan handed out nine assists, scored on a pair of tips and saved two digs.
