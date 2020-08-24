Rice's Lady Bulldogs are off to a strong start on the volleyball court this season, but suffered a tough loss Friday night against Avalon in a four-set match that could have easily gone either way.
Rice won the first set 25-17 then lost a heartbreaker 26-24 in the second set. Avalon won the third set 25-14, but Rice came back before losing another close set 25-22.
Hanna Harwell led the way nailing 15 serves and Kelley Montgomery led Rice at the net with five kills and six blocks. Genesis Mendez and Jonisa Espinosa had three kills each and coach Leeza Robinson praised her setters, saying "Setters Hannah and Jocelyn had many great assists."
