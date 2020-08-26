Rice's Lady Bulldogs are rolling this season, and stayed hot Tuesday night with an impressive four-set victory over Wortham.
The Lady Bulldogs lost the first set 20-25 and then stormed back to win the next three, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 in impressive fashion, outscoring Wortham by 25 points.
Kelly Montgomery had a huge game, slamming home 10 kills and scoring on three blocks to lead Rice, and Jonisa Espinosa was also lethal at the net, nailing six kills.
Genesis Mendez had a big night, landing 23 serves to lead Rice at the line and she also had two kills, and freshman Saniya Burks had 20 serves and also came through with a kill.
Libero Lexi Davis led the defense with 10 great digs, stopping a tough Wortham team. Hannah Harwell had 17 serves and scored on a block and Aniya Nezar came through with a kill.
Coach Leeza Robinson, who has done an inspiring job lifting up the Rice program, praised her setters, saying "Jocelyn Roldan and Hannah Harwell had many great assists."
Robinson said her team is not only winning this season, but building confidence with each victory.
"It was a great night all the way around the court," Robinson said. "We held together as a team and played with confidence. I'm so proud of the girls!
"After losing that first set it was great to see the girls come back, work harder and win the next three!"
