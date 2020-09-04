It's a brand new season and there's a brand new confidence at Rice, where the Lady Bulldogs have emerged on the volleyball court.
Leeza Robinson's kids won against Tuesday night, taking care of Hubbard in four sets, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20.
Robinson has brought a tougher and stronger attitude to the program and she has watched her kids win close matches and slowly build confidence in this impossible season.
Kelly Montgomery had a big night for Rice, slamming home 11 kills and scoring on four blocks and four tips. She landed 16 serves, including an ace.
Jonisa Esponosa had four kills and scored on three tips and a block, and nailed an ace from the service line.
Genesis Mendez landed 29 serves and nailed a kill. Saniya Burks had a kill and two tips and Aaliya Nezar came through with 10 serves, including a pair of aces, and had a kill and a block. Hannah Harwell had 11 serves, including an ace as Rice had a strong night serving.
