Rice's Kelly Montgomery has signed a letter of intent to accept a volleyball scholarship to Brookhaven College in Dallas.
Montgomery, one of the top players in the Golden Circle, held a signing ceremony Thursday at Rice. Montgomery was the District 18-3A Blocker of the Year this season. She is not only one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle but one of the best all-around athletes in the area and is currently a key member of Rice's basketball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.