RICE -- Rice's volleyball team is having another strong season and as the district season approaches the Lady Bulldogs look like a team headed back to the playoffs.
Rice coach Kylee Fowler saw her kids reach the postseason a year ago in her first season at Rice, and feels the 2022 team can be even better.
"We definitely believe (we can reach the playoffs)," said Fowler. "We're better. The kids know me and know each other better, and we are able to push a little more this year."
Rice is 11-12 against a competitive schedule and has played extremely well in tournaments in August. The Lady Dawgs went 5-1 in the Dawson Tournament and took second-place in the Silver Bracket in the Kerens Tournament.
They're led by Aaliyah Nezar, a tough and powerful middle hitter who is a defensive specialist with 59 kills, 13 assists, 35 digs and two aces, and her younger sister, Liviyah Nezar, a freshman outside hitter who has 54 kills, 17 assists and 16 digs this season.
Libero KK Davis returns and is having a big start with 50 digs, two aces and two kills. Cadence Van Cleave, a defensive specialist is off to a fast start with 58 digs, seven aces and a kill and setter Chloe Perry already has 108 assists, 48 digs, and three aces.
Saniya Burks, one of the top players in the Golden Circle, got off to a late start and has taken over the role at setter.
Rice begins its district schedule Friday.
