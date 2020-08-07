Volleyball season began this week for all the teams in the Golden Circle except Corsicana as safety took the court along with players from GC teams at Mildred, Kerens, Rice, Blooming Grove, Frost and Dawson.
The UIL announced three weeks ago that volleyball season could begin on Aug. 3 for smaller schools (Class 1A through Class 4A) while the larger classifications (Class 5A and Class 6A) would wait to begin practice.
Corsicana's Lady Tigers, the only Class 5A school in the Golden Circle, will begin practice on Sept. 8 and begin playing matches the following week.
Teams had scrimmages scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The first volleyball games for the smaller schools are scheduled for Tuesday.
Teams are practicing safety protocols, including temperature checks for all players, as well as having hand sanitizer available and using disinfectants on the volleyballs that are being used in play.
There's also an important rule change involving competition. Texas high school volleyball teams usually play in tournaments throughout the month of August to prepare for the upcoming district season and that means playing four or more matches at a neutral site every weekend.
There will be no tournament play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect the players and coaches tournament play, which creates an environment where several teams compete at one site, has been banned and all teams will play single matches throughout the season.
