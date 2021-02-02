Everything was different during the volleyball season -- the first high school competition to take place since everything was shut down in March, and players literally had to do more on and off the court.
No tournaments in August, late starts and hiccup start-and-stop-and-start again schedules in gyms with few fans made the 2020 volleyball season feel strange. But once the ball was in the air, the kids soared to new heights and every player and coach left 2020 with memories for a lifetime.
Here's the Daily Sun's final look at the season as we announce the 2020 All-Golden Circle Volleyball team
There was no Player of the Year in 2020 -- there were two as Kerens' Alexius McAdams and Corsicana's Gabrielle James shared the award after each had a tremendous and unforgettable season.
James, who was a leader on and off the court for the Lady Tigers, took home the 14-5A Utility Player of the Year award after a brilliant season on the court, where she did everything to help Corsicana's program.
She led the team with 270 kills, dominating the net with powerful play all year. She scored on 27 blocked shots and handed out 100 assists, and nailed 20 aces from the service line while scrambling on defense to make 225 digs. She was as versatile as she was talented and finished the season with a 2.2 serve-and-receive rating, and came through time and time again.
James, who moved to Corsicana last season as a junior, made her mark on the program in just two seasons.
"Gabby brought a toughness and a grit and a competitive spirit and leadership to the program, not to mention that I could put her anywhere and she would be successful," Corsicana coach Mashequa Gentry said.
McAdams is the reigning 2019 Community National Bank & Trust of Texas GC Female Athlete of the Year after starring in volleyball, basketball and track & field. Alexius has been the district's Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle's Blocker of the Year the past two seasons and led Kerens once again, dominating opponents and leading Kerens to a 20-5 season as a senior. She was simply amazing at times and finished the season with 353 kills and a remarkable 165 blocks.
She was not only the Blocker of the Year in the district but earned All-State honors and then signed with Trinity Valley Community College's nationally-ranked program to put the finishing touch to an incredible volleyball career at Kerens.
"Where do you begin with Alexius," said Kerens coach Aaron Kinney, who is the 2020 GC Coach of the Year. "She has caused many head-scratching moments. This kid has been through it all and just kept working hard.
"Many times I had to find ways to make her go and when we did, boy did she go! She faced the front line defender from most teams and we leaned on her more defensively this year and asked her to get big blocks at big moments and she came through.
"I knew if she did things right offensively that there weren't many people who would slow her down," he said.
They didn't.
McAdam's teammate, Elaysia Morgan, is the GC Offensive Player of the Year. Morgan had one monster game after another and dominated the net along with McAdams, and she also earned first-team All-State honors.
Morgan, a sophomore who was the district's Newcomer of the Year in 2019, simply destroyed opponents, who had no answer for her blistering kills. She not only soared above the net all year, but drilled 387 kills this season to go along with an impressive 92 blocks.
The Lady Tigers' libero Iriadna Sifuentes, a senior, is the GC Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Lady Tigers' defense for the past two seasons and finished 2020 with 272 digs to go along with 17 kills and five aces. She had an impressive 2.3 serve-receive rating for the year.
Kerens senior Aniya Lawrence is the GC Libero of the Year. She finished with 293 digs to go along with 43 aces and 10 kills -- and seemed to be everywhere at once. She was the district Defensive MVP and a giant cog in the Kerens machine.
Kerens' junior Kenadee Lynch put up some mind-boggling numbers and is the GC Setter of the Year, handing out an amazing 673 assists and picking up 56 digs on defense.
Lara Bwicheilug is a rare four-year starter at Corsicana and topped off her career as the GC Most Versatile Player of the Year. Bwicheilug handed out a whopping 387 assists and led in her own way with her versatile play, scrambling for 204 digs on defense while nailing 30 aces and coming through with 22 kills. She finished the season with a team-leading 2.3 serve-receive rating.
Hubbard's Jenna Morris and Frost's Kyra Cerda are the Co-Blockers of the Year. Both were the Blocker of the Year in their district and helped lead their teams to the playoffs. Cerda is a junior and a multi-sport star at Frost, and Morris is one of the most talented sophomores in the Golden Circle in volleyball and basketball.
Hubbard's Gabby Serna is the 2020 All-Around Player of the Year after doing it all at Hubbard, where she was named the district's MVP Hitter.
There are three Newcomers of the Year, led by Rice freshman Saniya Burks, who had a sensational season. Kerens' Olivia Holt, who was a first-team all-district pick, and Hubbard's Ellie Laseter, who was her district's Newcomer of the Year, both had impact seasons.
Kinney was named the GC Coach of the Year for the second time. Even without tournaments, Kinney led Kerens to 20 wins and a third consecutive playoff berth since taking over the program. He leads with great motivation and energy and passion -- and the ability to think on his feet and create strategy from moment to moment on the court. It shows. Kinney's teams have won 72 matches in three seasons since he took over the program.
FIRST-TEAM
Bailey Burks, Mildred, Senior
Audrey Grant, Blooming Grove, Sophomore
Reese Wright, Kerens, Senior
Brinly Burke, Corsicana, Junior
Madison DePugh, Corsicana, Junior
Kenli Dalton, Mildred, Junior
Lexi Banks, Frost, Sophomore
Nyah Barron, Dawson, Senior
Alison Viccaro, Dawson, Senior
GG Garrett, Hubbard, Senior
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.