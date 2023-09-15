KERENS -- The Kerens LadyCat volleyball team is on fire.
After bouncing around they have won three in a row after beating Fruitvale Tuesday night, and have won nine of their last 10 sets.
They're playing with a lot of heart and drive and a no-quit attitude that has lifted the program right off the gym floor.
They beat Fruitvale with an inspired finish Tuesday, taking care of the match in four sets -- 25-17, 27-29, 25-8 and 25-18. The only set the LadyCats haven't won in more than a week was the second set Tuesday, but they came back stronger than ever and took over the match, outscoring Fruitvale 50-24 over the final two sets.
"They're playing great," said Kerens Coach Hana Colvin, who grew up in Kerens, played volleyball for Kristen Lynch, the Queen of volleyball at Kerens, where she built the program when everyone told her "Kerens is a basketball school."
Colvin not only played volleyball at Kerens, she spent time as a Kerens' assistant coach before taking over the LadyCats a few year's ago -- if anyone can appreciate the new surge at Kerens, it's Colvin.
"It is so fun watching them play," Colvin said
One obvious reason the LadyCats have improved has been the return of Blair Blue, who re-joined the team last week after recovering from knee surgery last spring.
Blue was the District 20-2A Co-Setter MVP last year. She's a tough, gritty all-around force on the court who can play anywhere. She plays just about everything at Kerens and is an outstanding softball player as well as one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle.
But it was more than just the return of Blue.
The Kerens kids have a different look these days, a new energy, running with a no-quit, non-stop motor.
"They're hustling to every ball and when they are all on it is some great volleyball to watch," Colvin said. "I want to continue our win streak and carry it over into district."
The LadyCats had a list of players soar during the Fruitvale game.
"Rylee Spivey received our Player of the Game title Tuesday with 17 kills, four aces and 14 digs," Colvin said. "Olivia Holt was on fire as well with 17 kills, two aces and 17 digs and Blair Blue had 24 assists, 17 digs, four kills and three aces."
Speaking of soaring, Tiana Hall had everything but a cape Tuesday night when she made one of those "Did I just see what I thought I saw" plays.
Colvin explains: "Tiana had a great game, and she also had a play, where she saved the ball by diving over chairs, got the ball and somehow saved it and got the ball back into a playable area, and we ended up getting the point out of it."
Someone call Ripley's ...
They can't really fly on the Kerens' volleyball court. But the way they're playing these days, they just think they can.
