Blooming Grove's Colton Nicholson passes to Ethan Nors during a district basketball game.

Nicholson, a rising senior at Blooming Grove, is a three-sport star for the Lions, and has made All-District and All-Golden Circle teams in baseball, basketball and as a two-way starter football.

Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.

Today's athlete is Blooming Grove rising senior Colton Nicholson, who is a three-sport star at the Grove, where he has had a tremendous impact in his first three years with the Lions.

Colton was the district and Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year in baseball as a freshman, and he received All-District first-team honors and All-Golden Circle first-team honors as a sophomore as one of the top baseball players in the area. Colton would have received even more post-season honors in baseball this spring but the season was canceled.

Colton has also emerged as one of BG's top basketball players and is a big reason for the Lions' success in recent years as a versatile and hard-working player who can nail a 3-pointer or go inside and battle for rebounds.

Colton had a huge season on the football field last fall, proving once again he can do it all. He was an outstanding two-way starter for the Lions and one of the top defensive lineman in the Golden Circle.

He was named to the District 7-3A DII All-District first-team as a defensive end, and was also named to the All-Golden Circle first-team at the same position after putting together a memorable season.

He made 79 tackles, including six for losses and four sacks to help lead the BG defense, and played two different positions on offense.

