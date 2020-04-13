Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Blooming Grove senior Ethan Nors.
Ethan is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and he does it all at Blooming Grove, where he was one of the Lions' top football players, going both ways at times. He is a dangerous player on the basketball court, leading Blooming Grove in rebounds and also coming through with big 3-pointers as one of the team's top scorers, especially in the clutch.
Ethan is the ace of the Blooming Grove pitching staff and leader on and off the field for the baseball Lions, who have reached the playoffs the last three years in great part because of Ethan.
He has won multiple postseason honors in football, basketball and baseball on all-district teams and all-Golden Circle teams.
