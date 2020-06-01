Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana junior Hunter Autrey, who is simply one of the top high school baseball players in Texas.
Hunter, the son of legendary Tiger baseball coach Heath Autrey, was listed as one of the top 50 players in the state before the season started, and it's a shame he didn't have a chance to play this year.
He put up dramatic numbers in 2019 and would have had an even bigger season in 2020. As a sophomore a year ago Hunter was the leading run-producer for Corsicana's state semifinalist Tigers. He drove in 28 runs, and was even better in the crucial postseason games as one of the best clutch hitters in the state playoffs, coming through with one big hit after another, driving in eight runs during the Tigers' march to the state tournament.
Hunter, who recently committed to the University of Oklahoma, had a monster season in 2019, hitting .364 for the season and .393 in the postseason. He had a .477 on-base-percentage for the season and a mind-boggling .533 in the playoffs.
He played all over the country with one of the top Select teams last summer and returned for his junior year bigger, better and stronger and was off to a tremendous start, hitting .448 with two homers and driving in 13 runs in 11 games with an OPS of 1.301.
Hunter played first base for the Tigers and on the final weekend of the season that was called off because of COVID-19, Hunter came through with a dramatic two-run home run to tie the score 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth against powerhouse Waco Robinson.
He was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a leading candidate to be the Golden Circle MVP when the season ended in March.
