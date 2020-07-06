Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in each edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana rising junior Solomon James, a versatile and talented athlete who stepped right in as a sophomore a year ago.
James was the Tigers' starting quarterback last season as a sophomore, and a starter on the Tiger baseball team in the spring before the season was canceled.
James won postseason honors and was one of the District 8-5A Offensive Newcomers of the Year last season, and he was one of the Golden Circle's Newcomers of the Year as well after having an impressive rookie season.
James threw for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns and led Corsicana's all-sophomore backfield, which included tailbacks Anthony Young and Damarius Daniels.
He was also a key addition to the Tiger baseball team as an outfielder and pitcher in his first year at CISD, but had his season end abruptly because of the COVID-19 virus, which canceled all spring sports.
