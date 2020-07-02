Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in each edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana rising senior Gabrielle James, a multi-talented star who had a tremendous impact on Corsicana's entire girls athletic program when she transferred to CISD as a junior.
Gabrielle is simply one of the top athletes in the Golden Circle with a unbelievable resume that saw her arrive at Corsicana High and have an immediate impact in volleyball, basketball and softball as a junior.
She was one the Lady Tigers best volleyball players and emerged as a dangerous player at the net, where she was one of the leaders in kills and blocks as well as playing the entire court.
She missed part of the season with an injury, but when she was on the court the Lady Tigers were a different team, and she returns as a senior as one of the top volleyball players in the district and in the Golden Circle.
Gabrielle was a big reason the Lady Tigers girls basketball team made such a dramatic improvement this season. She was a one of the team's leading rebounders and leading scorers and gave the Lady Tigers a strong presence with a powerful inside game. She returns as one of the top players in the Golden Circle.
Gabrielle is as versatile as she is talented, and became a solid and key addition to the Lady Tigers softball team this spring. She was having a big year at the plate when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She does it all and is exceptional in everything she does.
