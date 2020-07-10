Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in each edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana rising senior George Foster, who is a three-sport star for the Tigers. He emerged as a junior last year as a talented and versatile athlete who had an impact on the football, basketball and track & field programs at CISD.
Foster was one of the leading receivers in the Golden Circle last fall for the Tigers football team and came up with several clutch catches in big games.
Foster moved easily to the basketball court, where he was a starter and valuable member of Nic Claiborne's boys basketball Tigers. Foster also was a key member of boys track & field team and excelled in the high jump before the season was canceled.
