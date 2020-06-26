Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana rising senior Kolby Kinkade, one of the top pitchers in Texas and an all-district tight end for Tigers.
Kolby has been a star on the Corsicana diamond since he arrived as a freshman. He made an immediate impact his first season with the Tigers as one of their top pitchers and also as a third baseman and was The Golden Circle's Newcomer of the Year.
Then as a sophomore, Kolby emerged as one top pitchers in the state, and helped lead the Tigers to the state semifinals in Round Rock.
He pitched in relief in the 2-1 semifinal loss to nationally-ranked and eventual state champ Colleyville Heritage and had the most dramatic strikeout of the year when he fanned Bobby Witt Jr., the top high school player in the nation and the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft with the bases loaded.
Kolby had an amazing playoff run, going 2-1 with a save and a 2.91 ERA. He was his best when he needed to be, striking out 24 batters in 24 innings. He went 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA in the regular season and was the Golden Circle Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.
He was off to a brilliant start last spring and no one knows what he would have accomplished as a junior because the baseball season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic a few days before Corsicana's district opener.
Kolby has won all-district honors as a pitcher and third baseman twice and was named to the 8-5A all-district football team as a tight end in 2019.
He has a sky's the limit future ...
