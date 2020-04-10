Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Drew Denbow.
Drew embodies class and character, a big-time football player who has that run-through-a-brick-wall for the team mentality -- an ultimate teammate and leader who plays the game with heart and desire.
Drew is so talented and so versatile and can beat you as the hardest hitting player on the field, a safety who can destroy a play and an offense, or break your heart with gentle and dependable hands that cradle catches in the end zone that change games. He defines the word clutch.
He is such a big-play receiver that almost every catch he made last fall was the biggest catch of the night. And he could do anything and everything the Tigers asked him to do from playing quarterback to lining up as a tailback or running the ball out of the backfield in the Wildcat formation, to making big plays on defense.
In the rarest of tributes, Drew, a three-year starter and force for the Tigers, was named to the District 8-5A All-District defensive first-team at safety and also named to the district’s second-team offense as a receiver as a senior. He was the Co-winner of the Del Thrash Award, given to the top football player in the Golden Circle.
Simply the best ...
He did it all ...
