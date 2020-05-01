Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Gabe Gilfillan.
This feature is called GC's Best, but in Gabe's' case we might have called it the Nation's Best. He literally was the No. 1-ranked high school pole vaulter in the nation when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his season.
Gabe followed in the footsteps of his brother Noah, who was an All-America pole vaulter at Corsicana High School. Gabe soared to his own heights, and was one of the top vaulters in Texas for four years, including his junior year last spring when he finished fifth in the UIL Class 5A state track & field meet.
He returned as senior more dedicated and determined than ever and made a name for himself in the indoor track & field season this winter, finishing as the No. 1 high school pole vaulter in the nation.
Gabe won the Bullard-Williams Meet pole vault title in the Tigers' first meet of the spring season, and their only home meet. But he only had the opportunity to compete in two UIL meets. Still, after two meets Gabe was ranked No. 1 in the nation with plans to compete for the national championship in New York in March in the New Balance Indoor National Championships.
Gabe and his family were three hours away from flying to New York for the national championships when his season was canceled because of the corona virus pandemic.
Gabe had plans to compete in the prestigious Texas Relays this spring in Austin and of course, he was the odds-on favorite to win the UIL Class 5A state title in the pole vault at the state meet at the University of Texas.
He had a tremendous career at CHS, where he was a top student and also a member of the Tigers football team, where he played quarterback.
Gabe will continue competing in the pole vault in college next year at Stephen F. Austin, where he accepted a scholarship earlier this year.
Gabe is simply one of the finest high school athletes in the country, and a treasure in the Golden Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.