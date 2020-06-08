Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Kyleon Chambers, the top offensive lineman in the Golden Circle.
Kyleon was a leader on and off the field for the Tigers offensive line and was a big (no pun intended) reason the Tiger offense had so much success the past two seasons
He is a two-time All-District first-team offensive lineman and a two-time first-team All-Golden Circle offensive lineman who led the Tiger offense to back to back seasons in which the big O produced more than 4,000 yards of offense on its way to back-to-back trips to the playoffs.
Kyleon is respected for his talent and his outstanding work ethic, and his passion for the game, emerging as the best offensive lineman in the GC as well as one of the top football players overall.
