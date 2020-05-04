Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Manny Haggerty.
Manny has become the face of Tiger basketball over the past four years, a leader on and off the court who began his career as the Tigers starting point guard when he was a freshman.
He has started and been at the heart of Nic Claiborne's team since his first days on the court in the Tiger Gym, where he has improved every year as the quarterback who stirs every drink and a key factor in every game.
Manny has a lethal outside shot and not only averaged double-figure scoring throughout his four-year career, but hit THE shot many times in crucial moments of big games.
He also led the Tigers on defense, making steals and putting pressure on opponents in Claiborne's demanding zone defense that became a huge part of the program. And Manny always put the team first, handing out assists and starting fast breaks with an unselfish brand of basketball that not only defined him but the team.
Manny was a Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and has been a regular fixture on the All-District and All-Golden Circle basketball teams since.
It will look and feel odd to see the Tigers take the court next winter without Manny, who has simply been the face of the program.
