Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Paige Franks, who has had a brilliant volleyball career at both Frankston, where she was an all-district and All-Golden Circle player as a sophomore, and at Corsicana, where she stepped up and was a force at the 5A level her final two years in high school.
Paige was the Golden Circle Player of the Year as a senior and a District 14-5A first-team player for the Lady Tigers. She led Corsicana on and off the court and finished the season with 158 kills and 125 digs, and had an impressive 2.25 serve-and-receive rating for the season.
