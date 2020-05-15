Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Ricky Olvera, who was a breakthrough player for the Tigers' defense during football season and a solid player for the Tigers' basketball team as a senior.
Ricky is not only a hard-working dedicated player, but a leader in both sports and the surprise athlete in the Golden Circle this year.
He went from a backup role in football as a junior to one of the most productive defensive linemen on the Tigers playoff football team and a valuable player and leader in both sports who is all about the team and putting the team first.
“We call him Mr. Consistency,” said Corsicana football coach Hall Wasson. “He is the most consistent guy we have. I love his work ethic. I love his disposition. I love his dedication. There’s no drama to him. He’s a great ambassador for our program.”
Ricky emerged as a tough and aggressive defensive end who finished the season with 52 tackles, second highest of the Tigers' defensive linemen.
He earned All-District second-team honors and then hit the basketball court and became a key member of Nic Claiborne's team as a clutch player on offense and defense and one of the team's top rebounders.
