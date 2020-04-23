Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Sandra Cervantes.
Sandra has been the heart of the Corsicana Lady Tigers cross country team for the past four years and leaves her own indelible mark on a program that has grown during her career at CHS.
She has always been a hard-working, dedicated runner who has not only achieved success for herself but has helped young runners along the way.
Corsicana cross country coach Jesus Rodriguez, who has lifted the program over the four seasons he has been there, looked at Sandra as his right-hand runner because of her leadership and mentoring to the younger runners in the program.
It didn't take Sandra long to find her place in distance running. Her older sister Elizabeth was the top runner in the program when Sandra arrived as a freshman four years ago, and Sandra moved to the top of the class immediately.
Elizabeth won the district title and Sandra finished third as a freshman as the Cervantes sisters dominated the girls meet.
Sandra's third-place finish in her first year with the team began a string of four consecutive trips to the Region Meet, including winning the district title as a sophomore -- a rare feat at Corsicana.
Injuries slowed her down during her senior season, but she was still a big part of the team's success and leaves the program as the Queen of Corsicana cross country for her contributions on and off the rolling hills and high school cross country courses for the past four years.
Despite the injuries, Sandra still ran well and was the leader of Corsicana’s young girls team that took fourth place in the district meet and qualified for regionals last fall.
“Sandra is the one we look up to,” said freshman Michala Banks, who was the leading runner on the team at district and in the region meet this season.
Sandra was the only senior on this year's group of top seven runners who ran at meets, and she leaves a program that has grown so much over the past four years as one the GC's top athletes.
