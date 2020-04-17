Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Corsicana senior Tyler Farmer.
Tyler is on his way to play for Navarro next season after accepting a football scholarship from the Bulldogs. He leaves Corsicana after putting together a remarkable and memorable career for the Tigers.
Not only was Tyler an unrelenting linebacker who played with passion and purpose with a motor that never slowed down, but he was the ultimate leader on and off the field for a defense that led the Tigers to three consecutive playoff appearances -- and he topped off his career by being named the Co-recipient of the Del Thrash Award, given to the best player in the Golden Circle.
Tyler made an immediate impact on the field as a sophomore, establishing himself as one of the top players in this part of the state and in the district, where he was an all-district player in his first year with the Tigers and the Golden Circle's Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
He was arguably the best defensive player in the district as a junior and was the GC's Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to the District 8-5A DII title.
He did it all on the field, and at times seemed to be everywhere at once, making one big play after another. When Hal Wasson took over as the Tigers new coach for the 2019 season one of his first evaluations was one of his easiest when he said last spring that "Tyler Farmer is special."
He sure is, and he left his mark of the Tiger football program.
