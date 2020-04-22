Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Dawson senior Brendan Horner.
Brendan is one of the biggest reason's Dawson had one of the best seasons in the football program's 59-year history last fall. He was simply the man in the middle, the glue that held the team together and the calm in the storm when the pressure was mounting.
Brendan was not only a key player on both sides of the ball, where he was a leader and a determined and punishing runner as the team's quarterback and also as one of Dawson's biggest hitters and leading tacklers on defense, but he brought strength and savvy to every huddle.
He was the Golden Circle first-team quarterback as a junior and came back to have a brilliant senior year to lead Dawson to it's first 10-win season in years and drive the Bulldogs to a memorable march the Class 2A playoffs.
He was an easy choice to win the Golden Circle's Dick Gibbs Leadership Award after his inspiring season on and off the field.
Brendan is also one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and was Dawson's starting point guard who ran the offense for the basketball team, and he was a valuable member as a pitcher and shortstop for Dawson's baseball team.
He was the heart of the football team and represented Dawson's and coach Ronnie Striplin's discipline and hard-work ethic that was a big part of the Bulldogs' success story.
