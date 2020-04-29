Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Dawson senior Jakoby Moore.
Jakoby was one of the big reasons the football team at Dawson turned things around and produced one of the best teams in the program's history in 2019. He was a four-year, two-way starter who was a fixture on the all-district and All-Golden Circle football teams.
He topped off an incredible career on the football field by being named the 2019 All-Golden Circle Most Versatile Player.
He simply did it all, rushing for 765 yards and a dozen touchdowns with an impressive 9.8 yards-per-carry average, and he also ran back punts, scoring two TDs as a senior. He was a leader in the secondary, where he covered opponents like a blanket for Dawson's hard-hitting defense, and picked off two passes in 2019.
Jakoby was one of the top sprinters in the GC, and made three consecutive trips to the Class 2A Region Meet and would have made four in a row if the track & field season not been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.