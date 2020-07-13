Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in each edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Frost rising junior Ramon "Tito" Manrriquez, who has already had an incredible career at Frost, where he has scorched opponents on the football field for three seasons and helped Frost succeed in cross country, track & field and basketball.
Tito is also one of the top soccer players in the Golden Circle despite the fact Frost does not field a soccer team. He has been a standout soccer player for years while playing club soccer in the Dallas area, and soccer could very well be his future in college.
None of the teams that play Frost on Friday nights would believe that because Tito has destroyed defenses for three seasons at Frost, where he has rushed for 3,320 yards and 39 touchdowns. Those numbers -- albeit it a bit mind-boggling -- would have been even better if not for an injury that sidelined Tito for the first four games of his junior season.
After rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first two seasons, he still managed to run for 814 yards on just 84 carries (9.68 yards per carry) to lead Frost back to the playoffs over six games last season.
His versatility and talent on the football team earned him a long list of all-district honors as he made the District 11-2A DII first-team as a running back, a punter and a place-kicker, and made the second team on defense as a defensive back and punt returner.
He was a Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and a All-GC first team running back as a sophomore and junior.
Tito also helped lead Frost to the district cross country team title, and he has been one of the top long distance runners every spring on the Frost track & field team. He was also a starter and key member of Frost's basketball team.
