Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Frost senior Kinsley Fuller.
Kinsley has done it all at Frost and wrapped up a brilliant career for the Lady Polar Bears as one of the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle.
She was a three-time district first-team volleyball player, a three-time district first-team basketball player and a three-time district first-team softball player, and she was named the district's Defensive Player of the Year in volleyball last fall and the district's Utility Player of the Year in softball as a junior.
She also made a number of district All-Academic teams, and was named to the TGCA All-State Academic volleyball team as a senior.
Kinsley was named to the All-Golden Circle team in volleyball, basketball and softball for the past three years, and leaves Frost after being a leader on and off the court in every sport she competed in as well as being a scholar athlete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.