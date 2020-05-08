Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Frost senior Sydney Woods.
What didn't she do? Sydney did it all, and soared in everything during her four-year career at Frost, where she was one of the top students, shining in the classroom, and one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle, earning All-Academic All-state honors and All-District for four consecutive years in every sport she competed as well as earning All-District and All-Golden Circle honors every season.
Sydney not only was named to the 2A All-State volleyball team three times, but she was the Texas Volleyball Coaches Association's Class 2A Setter of the Year as the top 2A setter in the state.
She put up some mind-boggling stats on the volleyball court as a senior, handing out 665 assists, 109 kills and 102 aces and leading one of the best volleyball teams in the history of Frost.
She excelled in volleyball and softball and was the district's Setter of the Year for four consecutive years, and the Golden Circle Setter of the Year for three.
Sydney would have been a four-time first-team All-District softball player, but the softball season was canceled this spring. She was the District 15-2A softball Co-MVP as a junior.
She also made the All-District and All-Golden Circle basketball teams over her career and leaves Frost as one of the top athletes in the school's history and a leader on and off the court and softball diamond.
She left an incredible legacy with the Lady Polar Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.