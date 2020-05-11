Editor's note: The Daily Sun is featuring the best and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle and we are showcasing a different athlete in every edition and online to highlight the GC's Best.
Today's athlete is Hubbard senior Logan Morris.
Logan was the epitome of the star scholar-athlete at Hubbard, where he was an exceptional athlete in three sports, a scholar in the classroom and a leader on and off the field for the Jaguars.
He didn't just do it all at Hubbard, he did it with class and determination and left his own legacy on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond, where he was a constant All-District player in three sports.
Logan was the Hubbard starting quarterback for two seasons and was named to the All-District and All-Golden Circle first-team quarterback both years. He won the GC's Iron Man Award as the top two-way player in the Golden Circle as a senior.
Logan started at QB and threw for more than 1,500 yards as a senior and he was Hubbard's leader on defense as well. He was a star in basketball and an All-District first team and All-Golden Circle first-team baseball player, and a scholar athlete who earned academic honors.
He is on his way to the US Coast Guard Academy on a full scholarship for superior academic achievement and leadership potential.
Logan has accepted an appointment and will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2024 on June 29. He will be playing both football and baseball for the Coast Guard Academy.
Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants.
Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.
He left big shoes to fill at Hubbard.
